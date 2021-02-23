Nana Ama Mcbrown has lost control over her show – Mona Gucci asserts

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown

TV presenter cum socialite, Monalisa Abigail Semeha popularly known as Mona Gucci has observed that Nana Ama Mcbrown does not have command of her ‘United Showbiz’ program as she ought to.

According to Mona, upon careful observation, she has realized that the panellists rather stir the direction of the show in the stead of the host (Mcbrown).



Expanding further, Mona also indicated that during her appearance on the show, her attention was drawn to the fact that Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Kwame A-Plus could pass disparaging comments about guests and get away with it without being cautioned.



The Kantanka TV presenter added that there were times she sat down and watched panellists grill guests and asked most of the questions.



“When I was on the show, I noticed some few things that were going on. I realized that the panellists could control the show. As a matter of fact, they take over the whole interview. It’s either A-Plus is asking the questions or Arnold is doing same. I don’t think panellists are meant to ask questions. That is solely for the host to do,” she stated in an interview making rounds on social media.



Mona fights A-plus, Nana Ama Mcbrown and Arnold

After her appearance on the show on Saturday, February 20, 2021, Mona alleged that she was humiliated by Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kwame A-Plus and Arnold during every discussion.



Mona claimed she was ridiculed by these three after she disclosed being a lawyer who had her internship with Abigail Williams and Co in Worcester Massachusetts after schooling at Massachusetts School of Law in 2017.



Listen to the audio below



