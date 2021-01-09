Nana Romeo pokes Shirley Ayorkor Botchway after Parliament drama

Nana Romeo, a popular radio presenter with Accra FM has lashed out at Foreign Affairs Minister, Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway following her earlier comments that Parliament is a place for only serious-minded people.

This comes after the dissolution of the 7th Parliament was characterized by a number of dramatic scenes including the snatching of ballot papers by a member of the House, and misunderstanding over seats which subsequently led to a scuffle between some MPs and the joint police and military force.



Prior to this development, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey on a political platform claimed that Parliament is a serious business and not for people who have acted in movies and think they are popular.



This according to many was in a bid to shade actor John Dumelo who was then contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



Citing the dramatic display by some MPs in Parliament on January 7 and 8, the Accra FM presenter sought to find out from the Foreign Minister if she still stands by her words.



During his radio program, he said: “Before the elections, Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said Parliament is not for jokers. She meant that Parliament is a serious place for serious-minded people. After making such comments, people got angry and irritated because it was in relation to John Dumelo. Even Christiana Awuni was on this show to condemn such comments.



"My question is, if parliament is not a place for jokers, then how will she explain what happened during the inaugural ceremony? Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, if you can hear me, we are asking whether you still stand by your comment or will retract it? Did you see what happened in Parliament? Isn’t that classified as a concert or a joke?

Watch the full video below



















