Nana Tornado condemns Ghana Police over how Funny Face was treated

Actor Nana Tornado

Ghanaian entertainer, Nana Tornado has condemned the Ghana Police Service over how Funny Face was manhandled.

Some days ago, a video of Funny Face being arrested with force by some police personnel surfaced online.



The actor talked about how he was manhandled by the personnel.



Few days after the incident, Nana Tornado in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net said the police did not handle the issue well.



Tornado stressed that how they treated Funny Face who is a celebrity and a citizen of Ghana was not the best.



He averred the police are there to protect and make sure the citizens are okay but not to beat them up.

Nana Tornado candidly stated that he did not know what caused Funny Face’s arrest, but they shouldn’t have treated him that way when he resisted the arrest.



He further advised Funny Face not to challenge the police anytime they stop him because he is not God.



Nana Tornado also told Funny Face not to use a gun to settle issues henceforth.



Watch Tornado’s video below:



