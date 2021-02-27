Nana Yaa Brefo shares painful story about how she divorced, lost her baby and womb

Popular radio and TV personality, Nana Yaa Brefo has shared the heartbreaking story of how she went through a divorce and lost her baby and womb in the past.

During a sit-down with her colleague broadcaster Yaa Konadu, Nana Yaa Brefo said her challenges in life should motivate others to accept the fact that there is more to life than a few things.



The presenter who recently quit her job at Adom TV to join Angel Broadcasting Network’s Angel TV and Angel FM Accra, narrated in the interview seen by zionfelix.net how she has been divorced in the past, lost her baby, and womb at some point in her life.



She said, ‘I have married before, I have lost my baby before, and I have lost my womb too but life still goes on.'

Nana Yaa Brefo added that even though all these things she has gone through are things that can break one down totally, people should understand that there is more to life.



Kindly watch the video below:



