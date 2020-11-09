National Tourism Awards 2019: Full list of winners

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture flanked by other government appointees, guests at the event

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) over the weekend held a successful National Tourism Awards under the theme 'Growing Tourism Beyond the Return, Beyond COVID-19'.

Aimed at rewarding agencies and institutions under the tourism and hospitality sector that performed creditably in 2019, the event held at the National Theatre was colourful with the display of Ghanaian cultures.



In attendance were Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare; Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi; CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman; Board Members and Management of GTA, among others.



Below is the full list of winners:



Honorary Awards



Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Paramount Chief, Oguaa Traditional Area.



Nana Kodwo Kondua VI, Paramount Chief, Edina Traditional Area.



Kofi Akpabli – Tourism/Travel Writer.



Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah – Mayor Of Accra.



Miss Delphine Brew – Hammond (Miss Tourism Ghana)



Sunseekers Travel & Tours



The Adinkra, Washington Dc

Panafest Foundation – Cape Coast



Diaspora Affairs, Office Of The President



Media Majique And Research System, Accra



Kids In Tourism



Accommodation



5-Star – Kempinski Hotel (Gold Coast City) – Accra



4 Star – Tang Palace Hotel – Accra



3 Star – Aqua Safari Resort – Ada



2 Star – Grace Garden Hotel – Takoradi



1 Star – Asantewaa Premier Hotel – Fumesua, Kumasi



Guest House – West Wing Guest House – Spintex

Budget Hotel – Almond Tree Guest House – Elmina



Serviced Apartments – Red Mango – Takoradi



Hostel – Banvillas Hostel – Kentinkrono



Food & Beverage



Restaurant Grade 1 – Azmera Restaurant – Roman Ridge



Restaurant Grade 2 – Buka Restaurant – Osu



Restaurant Grade 3 – Hot Ernesto Restaurant – Takoradi



Fast Food – Papaye – Spintex Road



Airline Catering Services – Servair – Airport – Accra



Drinking Bar – Treasures Pub – Haatso



Traditional Catering – Agbenorxevi Chop Bar – Ho

Night Club/Pub – Crescendo Lounge & Pub – Labone



Travel Trade



Tour Operator – Land Tours – Accra



Travel Agent – Satguru Travels – Osu



Car Rentals – Atlas Rent – A – Car, Dansoman



Airline Of The Year – Air France – Klm



Site Guide – Robert Morgan Mensah, Cape Coast Castle



Tour Guide – Yao Dzide Freelance, Accra



Visitor Attraction – Cape Coast Castle, Cape Coast



Tourism Writer Of The Year – Samuel Obeng-Appah, Voyage Afriq



Tourism Broadcast Programme – UTV Heritage Ghana, United Television

Tourism Oriented Media



Television – TV3



Radio – Okay FM



Print – The Mirror



Online – Voyage Afriq



Consistent Payment Of Tourism Levy – Accommodation



White Sands Beach Resort & Spa – Gomoa Fetteh



Consistent Payment Of Tourism Levy – Food & Beverage



Moti Mahal Restaurant – Asokwa