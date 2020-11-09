0
National Tourism Awards 2019: Full list of winners

Tourism Awards 2020 Guests.jpeg Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture flanked by other government appointees, guests at the event

Mon, 9 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) over the weekend held a successful National Tourism Awards under the theme 'Growing Tourism Beyond the Return, Beyond COVID-19'.

Aimed at rewarding agencies and institutions under the tourism and hospitality sector that performed creditably in 2019, the event held at the National Theatre was colourful with the display of Ghanaian cultures.

In attendance were Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare; Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi; CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman; Board Members and Management of GTA, among others.

Below is the full list of winners:

Honorary Awards

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Paramount Chief, Oguaa Traditional Area.

Nana Kodwo Kondua VI, Paramount Chief, Edina Traditional Area.

Kofi Akpabli – Tourism/Travel Writer.

Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah – Mayor Of Accra.

Miss Delphine Brew – Hammond (Miss Tourism Ghana)

Sunseekers Travel & Tours

The Adinkra, Washington Dc

Panafest Foundation – Cape Coast

Diaspora Affairs, Office Of The President

Media Majique And Research System, Accra

Kids In Tourism

Accommodation

5-Star – Kempinski Hotel (Gold Coast City) – Accra

4 Star – Tang Palace Hotel – Accra

3 Star – Aqua Safari Resort – Ada

2 Star – Grace Garden Hotel – Takoradi

1 Star – Asantewaa Premier Hotel – Fumesua, Kumasi

Guest House – West Wing Guest House – Spintex

Budget Hotel – Almond Tree Guest House – Elmina

Serviced Apartments – Red Mango – Takoradi

Hostel – Banvillas Hostel – Kentinkrono

Food & Beverage

Restaurant Grade 1 – Azmera Restaurant – Roman Ridge

Restaurant Grade 2 – Buka Restaurant – Osu

Restaurant Grade 3 – Hot Ernesto Restaurant – Takoradi

Fast Food – Papaye – Spintex Road

Airline Catering Services – Servair – Airport – Accra

Drinking Bar – Treasures Pub – Haatso

Traditional Catering – Agbenorxevi Chop Bar – Ho

Night Club/Pub – Crescendo Lounge & Pub – Labone

Travel Trade

Tour Operator – Land Tours – Accra

Travel Agent – Satguru Travels – Osu

Car Rentals – Atlas Rent – A – Car, Dansoman

Airline Of The Year – Air France – Klm

Site Guide – Robert Morgan Mensah, Cape Coast Castle

Tour Guide – Yao Dzide Freelance, Accra

Visitor Attraction – Cape Coast Castle, Cape Coast

Tourism Writer Of The Year – Samuel Obeng-Appah, Voyage Afriq

Tourism Broadcast Programme – UTV Heritage Ghana, United Television

Tourism Oriented Media

Television – TV3

Radio – Okay FM

Print – The Mirror

Online – Voyage Afriq

Consistent Payment Of Tourism Levy – Accommodation

White Sands Beach Resort & Spa – Gomoa Fetteh

Consistent Payment Of Tourism Levy – Food & Beverage

Moti Mahal Restaurant – Asokwa

