Nautyca teams up with Fancy Gadam on ‘Jeje’

Enterprising Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Jeffery Kofi Gordor, otherwise known as Nautyca, has teamed up with Fancy Gadam on a new song titled ‘Jeje’.

Nautyca disclosed how much he loves his baby in this piece.



He called on his partner to grant him all his wishes—most especially when it comes to bedroom activities.



Fancy Gadam also sang in his native language.

‘Jeje’ is a danceable tune. Production credit goes to Sky Beatz.



Enjoy it from below.



