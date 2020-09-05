Entertainment

Negative comments about VGMA affects our brand - Charterhouse PRO

Charterhouse has come under attack following the recent Ghana Music Awards

The Head of Public Events and PRO at Charterhouse- organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Robert Klah, has said that the organization does not deliberately instigate negative news about the awards scheme in their favour.

On the contrary, he disclosed that negative news about the VGMA affects their brand and any international deal they may have.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the Showbiz Xtra show, he said: Charter house’s business goes beyond the Ghana Music Awards. We also deal with corporate organizations, events and brand stuff.



We had international people who were trying to do business with us. When they typed Charterhouse, all they saw was negative stuff. At the end of the day, when you get these other corporate deals and they are looking at reputation and they always find the negative things, it is quite disturbing”.



Robert instanced that at a time when Charterhouse met with the media to speak on issues concerning the Ghana Music Awards, what resulted was a lot of negative news and misquoting of the Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse, Madam Theresa Ayoade.

“All of these things have negative effects. So it is not the reality that we will intentionally create negative news”,he added.



However, PRO of Charterhouse, Robert Klah has said that the awards were given based on laid out criterias.

