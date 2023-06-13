0
Menu
Entertainment

Netizens praise Hilda Baci after Guinness World Record's confirmation of longest cooking marathon

Sanwo Olu And Hilda Baci Hilda Baci during her cooking marathon

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Internet users across the globe have taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to celebrate and congratulate popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci after Guinness confirmed and awarded her the Guinness record for the World’s Longest Cooking marathon.

According to Guinness, although Hilda Baci attempted to do 100 hours of cooking, she was awarded 93 hours, and 11 minutes because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks.

Prior to her feat, India’s Lata Tondon, in 2019, held the record for cooking with 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Regardless, reactions from internet users have been of admiration.

Check out some reactions from internet users:













EAN/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia sets the records straight on British citizenship allegations
Alleged NPP ‘macho man’ beaten for stopping Captain Smart show
Prof Frimpong-Boateng sued for defamation
Chief who shot his wife and killed himself in US released to his family
Mempeasem chief renders apology to Akufo-Addo
Assin North by-election: Wontumi, NPP PC captured kneeling for prayers
NPP didn't give me money: Agya Koo on new mansion
The day Ndebugre was arrested for not standing for National Anthem
The UK government data that indicates Bawumia is British
Agradaa’s junior pastors beat up Owusu Bempah's junior pastor at her church