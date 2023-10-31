Never lend a friend money - Nana Aba warns

Media Personality, Nana Aba Anamoah

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has offered advice to Ghanaians in a Twitter post.

According to her, lending money to a friend would end in regret.



Taking to her X handle on October 31, 2023, Nana Aba Anamoah cautioned Ghanaians against lending out money to their friends citing it as a “big mistake”.



“The worst thing to ever do in this life is to give your friend a loan. Big mistake,” she posted.



While the reason for the tweet is unclear, it quickly gained attention and sparked a conversation on the habit of mixing personal relationships with financial transactions.

The worst thing to ever do in this life is to give your friend a loan. Big mistake ???????? — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 31, 2023

