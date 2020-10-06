Never rely on promises by politicians for the creative arts industry - Kofi Mole

Musician Kofi Mole

With the December 2020 general elections approaching fast and thick, most people especially those in the creative arts industry continue to scrutinize the various political party campaign promises, however it seems most of these celebs are unconcerned.

Ghanaian Hip Hop artiste, Kofi Mole born Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah has disclosed that he’s concerned about the various political party campaign promises but he has learned not to rely on what politicians will do for the entertainment industry.



“It’s my business and when we get the platform we appeal to the government because they are in control of the entertainment industry. But we can’t force it so when we say it and they respond fine if not then we concentrate on what we can do."



“Coming up I have not been relying on government because it has always been me and my people so I’m very concerned about what the political parties are saying about the creative art industry.”

Kofi Mole, who won the 2020 VGMA Hip Hop Song of the year told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM that his current busy schedules has made him unable to know exactly what each political party would want to do for the creative arts industry.



He added: “Not really I have not heard any of the campaign promises by the major political parties towards the creative arts industry."



“I have been a bit busy so later on we’ll link up with the political party officials and see who is having better policies for us to support their agenda,” Kofi Mole told Amansan Krakye on Kastle Entertainment Show.