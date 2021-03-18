Next time any radio presenter asks me about fraud, I’ll walk out – Medikal warns

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as AMG Medikal has sounded a word of caution to all radio presenters in Ghana.

The rapper has threatened to walk out of any studio should any radio presenter ask him about fraud allegations again.



Medikal gave the warning in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM which was monitored by zionfelix.net.



He was asked by Nana Romeo to debunk rumors about him that he wanted Ghanaians to know are false.



Medikal then asked Nana Romeo to be specific because there are a lot of rumors speculated about him. The presenter mentioned rumors of fraud allegations which the rapper has been tagged with for years.

Responding to the allegations, Medikal said he has never been a fraud boy. He reiterated that all his monies are from his music.



He added that the next time he enters any radio station and they ask him about fraud, he will walk out because it’s becoming a norm.



Watch the video below:



