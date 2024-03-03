Nhyiraba Kojo breaks silence on being named by Hajia4Reall as her accomplice

According to Nhyiraba Kojo, he has no personal relationship with Mona

Ghanaian rapper and businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo says he is surprised by claims that he is associated in the scheme of convicted Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall.

Speaking on the Saturday, March 2, 2024, edition of United Showbiz, Nhyiraba Kojo narrated his grass-to-grace story, attributing his success to hard work.



“Everyone knows me and my story; how I left Takoradi for Accra, sleeping at the Kaneshie overhead, working as kayayie and eventually finding my breakthrough with D Cryme. God blessed me and I started my nightclub and other businesses including real estate.



“So when I hear things like this it surprises me and makes the world a shocking place. It feels like people don’t see it when you are striving. I don’t need to blow my own horn but I am not someone who sleeps. I am always into something; opening businesses and providing employment. Hearing things like this makes it seem like when you are a young boy, God cannot bless you or you can’t make it through hard work except through fraud, sakawa or blood money. Romance scam or whatever they call it. It’s never true and God is my witness,” he said.



Recently, Mona Faiz Montrage, alias Hajia4Reall, in US trial, pleaded guilty to receiving fraud proceeds from romance scams.



Montrage pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money - she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.



She also agreed to pay forfeiture of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.

Following reports of her conviction, there have been some social media speculations indicating that Mona has ratted out some Ghanaian individuals including Nhiraba Kojo as her accomplices.



While denying any involvement in the romance scam, Nhyiraba Kojo confirmed his relationship with Mona describing the socialite as his sister.



“She is my sister and it is not because of the issue that has come which is going to make me denounce her. I don’t know her as someone that I exchange visits with or engage in conversations with but like I said she is my sister. We meet at programs and events and have that vibe,” he added.





News that Hajia4Real mentioned my name in the ongoing fraud case is untrue - Nhyiraba Kojo#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/4Ob1YFRzcx — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 2, 2024

GA/KE