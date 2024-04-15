Nhyiraba Kojo calls on Ghanaians to pray for Funny Face; promises to support him with GH¢20,000

Ghanaian musician, Nhyiraba Kojo

Ghanaian rapper cum businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo, has called on Ghanaians to pray fervently for embattled comedian, Funny Face, to overcome the challenges he finds himself in.

He stated that despite Funny Face's awkward behaviour lately, the comedian deserves to be given a second chance. He is of the view that this will help the actor recover from the predicament he is battling with following his recent accident.



Nhyiraba Kojo stated that he is currently unable to offer Funny Face employment. However, he promised to support the comedian financially by providing him with an amount of GH¢20,000.



“I feel we should give him [Funny Face] another chance and support him with prayers... I wouldn’t talk too much, but I would plead that we remember him in our prayers.



"Looking at how he inspires the kids, the situation is worrying. I can’t give him any job, but I’d support him financially with GH¢20,000,” he told MzGee during the United Showbiz programme on April 13, 2024, monitored by GhanaWeb.



It will be recalled that Funny Face, upon thorough reflection, admitted to being a nuisance to Ghanaians. In that regard, he pleaded for forgiveness and the chance to restore the broken trust.

He said in his interview with Kofi TV that although his actions were not deliberate, he has taken sole responsibility for them and will, henceforth, take gradual steps towards becoming a better person.



“I feel like a new person who is taking life seriously now. I have caused problems for myself. I won't blame anyone for what I went through.



“The world is scary but I am the major factor of my problems. I am the major cause of my problems. Now everyone is fed up with me and that is the level I’ve gotten to but nobody will understand what I am going through.



"I need the favour of God and the favour of Ghanaians. It is never my will that after all these years of labour, I will destroy everything again with my hands,” Funny Face said.



Funny Face granted bail

Meanwhile, Funny Face was granted bail on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after spending two weeks in police custody. The Kasoa-Akweley District Court granted the actor bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with two sureties.



He is expected to reappear in court in four weeks as investigations into the accident continue.



Watch the video below





