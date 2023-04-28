Nhyiraba Kojo jailed 30 days for contempt

Hip Life musician, Nhyiraba Kojo

Popular Hip Life musician and owner of NK City Nightclub, Nhyiraba Kojo, has been sentenced to 30 days in prison by a Sekondi Commercial High Court for contempt.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Sedina Agbemava after Nhyiraba Kojo failed to comply with an interlocutory injunction order to stop noise pollution from his nightclub and install soundproofing.



The case was filed by three residents of Fijai, Edmund Sampana Dienorng, Nicholas Imbeah, and Samuel Kofi Dzukey, who complained about the noise emanating from the nightclub. Counsel for the petitioners, Pamela Arvoh-Mensah of Owusu Ankomah Arvoh Mensah, Dzigba and Associates, confirmed the court's decision and explained that Nhyiraba Kojo could purge himself of the contempt and avoid serving the full 30-day sentence according to citinewsroom.com report.



Nhyiraba Kojo is known for his popular Hip Life songs and is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry in Ghana. His NK City Nightclub is located at Fijai-Takoradi in the Western Region.



