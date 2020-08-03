Entertainment

Nicholas Omane Acheampong pleads with Mahama to step aside for Akufo-Addo to rule for a second term

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has begged Ex-President John Dramani Mahama to step aside for President Akufo-Addo to rule for another term.

The ‘Tabitha Kum’ composer speaking in an interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ program monitored by Zionfelix.net praised President Akufo-Addo for his free Senior High School Policy.



According to him, the implementation of the free SHS policy has helped many children and parents in the country.



Ghanaian gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong has begged Ex-President John Dramani Mahama to step aside for President Akufo-Addo to rule for another term.



The ‘Tabitha Kum’ composer speaking in an interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ program monitored by Zionfelix.net praised President Akufo-Addo for his free Senior High School Policy.



According to him, the implementation of the free SHS policy has helped many children and parents in the country.

He was resolute the less privileged in society have benefited immensely so the sitting President needs to be given another term to make it last.



Mr Omane Acheampong reminisced how Ex-President John Mahama and the NDC were against the free SHS when Nana Addo announced in his manifesto.



He pointed out the NDC’s flagbearer caused his own defeat because of his campaign on Kasoa interchange and others that were not beneficial to the poor in other parts of the country.



While calling on Ghanaians to hold their leaders accountable, the gospel musician reiterated it is not wrong for musicians to share their opinions on national issues.



If possible, Omane Acheampong stressed Ex-President Mahama should step aside for Nana Addo to continue his good works.

He declared his support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in forthcoming 2020 general elections.



Watch the video below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.