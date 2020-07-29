Entertainment

Nicole Thea's boyfriend breaks silence at her memorial service

Family, friends, together with her Ghanaian boyfriend, Global Boga, real name Jeffery Frimpong, had a memorial service to honor the memory of Nicole Thea and it was held at Hyde Park, London in the United Kingdom.

The London-based influencer’s family confirmed the news on Sunday in an Instagram post, stating that Thea’s unborn son had also died.



At the memorial service, fans and friends came in their numbers to fully support the boyfriend and the family, all wearing white attires and hold white balloons.



Boga however, in his agony was crying as he gave a speech saying, “I don’t even know what to say but the only thing I want to say is[Imiss you babe]…Maame changed my life. And the way she’s touched everybody’s life, I’m never gonna stop what she was doing. I’m gonna keep doing what you doing.”

Nicole Thea had garnered about 80,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she often discussed her pregnancy journey and posted content featuring boyfriend Global Boga who is a street dancer.





