Nigel Gaisie is a thief and fake prophet! – Fameye’s manager fires

Kwadwo Wood, the manager of Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has questioned the credibility of the founder of True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries (Grace Chapel), prophet Nigel Gaisie as a man of God.

He stated that prophet Nigel Gaisie is not a genuine servant of God as many believe and referred to him as a ‘thief’ who gains riches through his dubious prophetic work.



The manager of Fameye urged the media not to allow Nigel Gaisie for interviews because according to him, the man of God is suffering from bipolar hence most of his remarks cannot be taken seriously.



Kwadwo Wood said that Nigel Gaisie is a liar and a fake prophet because his prophecies don’t come to pass.



“God does not know him. Who is Nigel Gaisie ? He is a liar, dishonest, thief, and a quack prophet, a very big one. He is suffering from bipolar.



"Recently when Fameye’s issue came up and we went to his place one of his junior pastors asked me to put something in an envelope and give it to them to cancel the death prophecy about Fameye. If not that we were in a church, I would have slapped him but I left.”



He further indicated that Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy claiming that Fameye would die did not come to fruition because his artiste is still alive and doing well in the music industry.

He threatened to reveal a secret of Nigel Gaisie if he dared him.



“We are still alive and God keeps blessing us as we produce good songs. They do those things [intimidating prophecies ]to put fear in people. I have a secret about Nigel Gaisie; I will disclose it one day. When we went to his place he did something but I don’t want to say it in public unless he dares me again.”



