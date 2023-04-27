Nigel Gaisie takes credit for Gertrude Torkornoo's Chief Justice nomination

Ghanaian prophet, Nigel Gaisie in a Facebook post on April 26 said that he earlier foresaw President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominating a woman as the next Chief Justice (CJ).

The popular preacher known for his prophetic declaration in Ghana shared receipts to confirm that God had earlier revealed to him that Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was going to take up the CJ position adding that a male contender was battling it out with her in the spiritual realm.



"I am seeing a woman as the next Chief Justice. A woman as a Chief Justice, it should be a man but am seeing a woman as a Chief Justice in Ghana," he told his congregation on April 9, 2023.



Ghana's president in a letter to the Council of State on Tuesday, April 25, named Justice Torkornoo as his nominee to take over from Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who goes on retirement on May 24.



"I am nominating Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, a member of the Supreme Court, as the new Chief Justice. I hereby enclose a copy of her curriculum vitae for your attention,” parts of the letter read.









