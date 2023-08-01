Nigerian fans show more love for his skits than Ghanaians - Jeffery Nortey

Talented actor and content creator, Jeffery Nortey

Talented actor and content creator, Jeffery Nortey, recently opened up about his experience in the world of comedy and skits.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Nortey revealed that he receives more love and appreciation from Nigerians for his skits than from Ghanaians.



Despite having a significant fan base in Ghana who enjoy his humorous skits, Nortey shared that some Ghanaians still find ways to criticize his work, even amidst the majority's appreciation.



He recounted an incident where a post about his skits received numerous positive comments, but one person stood out with a negative remark, questioning whether people truly find him funny.



“So there was a post somewhere, and there were lots of comments – positive comments. But one guy came and said, ‘Really? You guys find Jeffery Nortey funny?" he disclosed.



Nortey also mentioned encountering comments on YouTube suggesting that he should learn from Nigerians and even accusing him of copying their style.

However, he takes these remarks in stride, acknowledging that criticism comes with the territory in the entertainment industry.



“Another person on YouTube said, ‘I think you should learn from the Nigerians.’ In another video, the same person commented, ‘I think you are copying the Nigerians” he added.



On the other hand, the talented content creator has experienced overwhelming support and encouragement from Nigerians.



He revealed that many Nigerians reach out to him personally through direct messages on social media, expressing their admiration for his skits and urging him to continue producing content.



According to Nortey, "When the Nigerians come to my DM, they say things like, 'Omo, make you no shake, na we wey go blow you'. They appreciate what I’m doing, content in Nigeria is a big deal, a very big deal."

Nigeria's vibrant entertainment industry has long been celebrated globally, and the appreciation from Nigerians holds significant weight for Nortey.



Their support motivates him to continue creating quality skits and entertaining his audience across borders.



ADA/OGB