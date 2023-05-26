0
Menu
Entertainment

Nkommo Wo Ho: Black Sherif accused of joining Illuminati, TikTok couple Godpapa and Lupita arrested

Video Archive
Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This week came in with a lot of drama as a section of music lovers accused rapper Black Sherif of joining the Illuminati over a projection of a purported image of Baphomet at his New York show.

Viewers of Nkommo Wo Ho might have heard about the viral TikTok couple who have denounced Christianity.

A former pastor and wife who now go by the nickname, God Papa the Great and Empress Lupita have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service and assisting with an investigation over the strange circumstances surrounding the death of their so

Find out the back story on this viral couple who many believe have lost their mind.

Amma Broni returns with a power pack edition of Nkommo Wo Ho which features all the major showbiz stories and social media trends.

Afia Schwarzenegger, Fantana, Tracey Boakye, Oseikrom Sikanii, Ypee, Shatta Wale, Tagoe Sister and others dominated Ghana's entertainment news this week.

Watch the video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Related Articles: