No Beer in Heaven’ singer hints of collabo with M.anifest

Ghanaian musician, Atongo Zimba

Ghanaian musician popularly known for his ‘No Beer in Heaven’ song, Atongo Zimba has revealed that he is working on a project with Ghanaian rap sensation, M.anifest which is set to be released either Monday or Tuesday.

In an interview with YFM’s Haruna Babaginda on Y97.9FM’s Reggae Republic Show, he shared that he chose this project with M.anifest to “catch up with the new generation” through a fusion of the old and new vibe rhythms.



“I will be releasing an album on Monday or Tuesday. I collaborated with M.anifest on this album. I wanted to have Kofi Kinaata too but I met him very late”, he told Haruna Babaginda.



Read more: I recorded more tracks in 2020 than previous years – M.anifest

Atongo Zimba observed that he is more appreciated in Europe than in Ghana and this he attributed to the generation’s lack of appreciation for traditional music.



Atongo Zimba is an internationally recognized musician. He has opened shows for Fela Kuti, Huge Masakela, Angelique khojo, Salif Kaita and many other world giants. He has 9 albums to his credit; the 10th is which is expected to be released soon.



Atongo builds and plays his own instrument, the Koliko, a traditional lute, though he plays other electronic instruments as well.