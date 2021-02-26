No amount of gratitude equates the generosity of the Almighty God - Tina Awiah

Source: Inkpower Media

Ghanaian gospel new art Tina Awiah has another beautiful song entitled Aseda. The song which was produced by Jay Twist and the video directed by Pius, was released under Power Behind the Music.

According to her, writing and recording the song was exciting as she personally outlined blessings and the love God has showered upon her and she is willing to serve him with all her strength.



Tina Awiah, singer and song writer is a new gospel artist who started to embark on her music journey in August 2020, she is a second year student of University of Education, Winneba. She was discovered as a singer when she came to learn graphics design from the CEO of Power Behind the Music shop and she was asked to try her voice.



She marveled everyone in the studio with her powerful vocals and breath control, she was subsequently, advised to add music to her pursuit careers and she agreed to be part of the Power Behind the Music family.

Tina is galvanizing the support of all and sundry to help her achieve her aim of becoming one of the most cerebrated gospel icon across the globe.



Please, check below for her newly published Aseda music and subscribe





Source: Inkpower Media