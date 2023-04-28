No one should trash Stonebwoy's album - Shatta Wale warns his fans

Album cover of Stonebwoy's album

Shatta Wale has issued a warning to all members of the Shatta Movement (SM) with threats to block anyone who attempts to speak badly of Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album on social media.

On Friday, April 28 2023, the dancehall musician released his much-anticipated album. This was followed by some fans of Stonebwoy rating their artiste's project above Shatta Wale's 2023 album titled MAALI.



Despite the attempts to drag Shatta in the mud, he has admonished his fans to desist from battling it out with members of Bhim Nation, fans of Stonebwoy.



"NO SM FANS SHD TRASH STONEBWOYS ALBUM IF HIS FANS DONT HAVE SENSE TO STOP THE COMPARISON LEAVE THEM...Any trash tweet from an SM fan to Stonebwoys album will chop block .. Forget that waste of time life #MaaliAlbum," Shatta's tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Meanwhile, some SM fans have attempted to put dirt on Stonebwoy's album in support of Shatta, this the latter has publicly condemned and called for peace.



Stonebwoy's 17-track album which dominated conversations on Friday features the likes of Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, Angelique Kidjo, Shaggy, Dezta Daps and Mereba.



Check out some tweets below:

NO SM FANS SHD TRASH STONEBWOYS ALBUM



IF HIS FANS DONT HAVE SENSE TO STOP THE COMPARISON LEAVE THEM..



Any trash tweet from an SM fan to stonebwoys album will chop block ..



Forget that waste of time life ✊#MaaliAlbum — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) April 28, 2023

THE ALBUM #5thDIMENSION is OUT NOW! ????????????

On all Online Platforms, Link in bio.https://t.co/yVGMJpzfwl



What song is your Favourite?? pic.twitter.com/0y93M6lIKa — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) April 28, 2023

OPD/DA