No party has paid me to compose a song for them – Nana Kwame Ampadu

Veteran highlife musician and composer, Nana Kwame Ampadu

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu has said no political party has paid him to compose a song for them.

He said contrary to the widespread notion that musicians are paid hefty amounts to compose songs for political parties, especially during election year’s, he is yet to benefit from any financial windfall.



Speaking in an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii earlier this week, the ace musician said he only follows God’s lead when it comes to composing political campaign songs for a political party and not necessarily for the financial rewards that he will get.



Nana Kwame Ampadu is one of the musicians who has composed a song for the ruling NPP ahead of the 2020 general elections and concedes he did the song voluntarily.



“I followed the leadings of God and composed the song for the NPP. I didn’t do it for the money”, he said.

The veteran musician who revealed that he was a former loyal member of the National Democratic Congress during the era of the late President Jerry John Rawlings composed a campaign song for them out of love for the party and didn’t make any money from it.



He went further to explain that his reason for composing the “Nana Addo Toaso” song was to commend the current president for his good works and also thank him for the level of respect he exhibited when he saw him during one of their gatherings.



“It’s not easy for a whole President to come out to pay respect to someone like me. I really appreciated his kind gesture. What he did just proved to me that he’s a very responsible, wise and humble man and such a man is capable of being a good leader. This is another reason why I composed the song to support him”.



He, however, added that if the party or the president hears the song, appreciates it and wants to reward him financially he would not refuse it, but he would not personally ask to be paid for his song.