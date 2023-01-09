'No video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana' - Meek Mill apologises

American rapper Meek Mill has issued an apology to Ghanaians for the video brouhaha that has pushed his name into the social media trends since Sunday evening, January 8.

Ghanaians on Twitter and Facebook especially slammed Mill for including footage shot at the presidency, Jubilee House, in a yet-to-be aired music video.



The said video, initially posted on his Instagram reel has been deleted early Monday morning of January 9.



He posted his apology on Twitter stating thus: "My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also!"



In another tweet, he explained: "I don’t think they knew it was video footage when we asked to shoot its a small camera and one kid … in America we didn’t know this existed and was excited to show because they don’t show Ghana on our media much! So I’ll take responsibility for my mistake! Not intentional."





In the video, the rapper is sighted in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern - and later in a sitting area rapping.



Social media users are incensed about what they describe as near desecration of the presidency, citing moral and security grounds.



Major influencers on Twitter especially have attracted comments that are largely critical of government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video.



It must be noted that a small portion of the commenters are justifying it, stating that it is not too much of a big deal.



