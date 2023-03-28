Nobody has ever done what Shatta Wale did for me - Basketmouth

Shatta Wale and comedian Basketmouth

Stand-up comedian Bright Okpocha popularly called Basketmouth started off his career as a rapper but was encouraged to take up comedy, a profession that has enabled him to tour the world.

The award-winning Nigerian comedian has announced that his upcoming album features one of Ghana's music stars.



He has named the West African country as one of his favourite places with highlights on their warm reception.



"Shatta Wale is actually on my next album. It is just interesting how everything is happening. Like this whole Ghana integration with myself and you guys," he disclosed in an interview with Andy Dosty on March 28.



Basketmouth, who detailed his encounter with Shatta, emphasised his unprecedented support for his work and professional attitude.



Describing the dancehall musician as a brother, he thanked Shatta Wale for blessing him with a collaboration, which was done at no charge.



"I have known Shatta Wale for a while but we've never had the opportunity to talk properly. I told him I was working on an album and I'd love for him to jump on. I sent the song to him and he loved it. He was done with it in a few hours and sent his verse and he nailed it.

"The guy said something interesting. He said it is for free, I don't need to pay him royalty or anything. Take it, it is yours. Nobody has ever done that before and o think it is a Ghanaian brother doing that, it made me very humble. I am loving what is going on now in my life," the comedian praised the Dancehall musician who recently realized an album titled MAALI.



