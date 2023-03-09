Nollywood not safe for young girls - Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has opined that the movie industry is not a place for young girls and advised producers to discourage the act of employing minors.

She made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, March 6, 2023.



According to Regina, celebrities and movie producers, should 'say no' to child labour and keep the industry secure.



In her words: “I met a 14-year-old girl wearing a short skirt, crop top and working under another young guy on the movie set who claims to be a make-up artist.

"Her parents are far away in Port Harcourt and she came to Lagos last year. She sleeps in different hotel rooms with whoever agrees to accommodate her every night and is not willing to go back to her parents.



"This girl told me that she is here to learn but trust me, I know the industry and it is not a safe place for young girls.”