1
Menu
Entertainment

Nollywood not safe for young girls - Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels3345 Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has opined that the movie industry is not a place for young girls and advised producers to discourage the act of employing minors.

She made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, March 6, 2023.

According to Regina, celebrities and movie producers, should 'say no' to child labour and keep the industry secure.

In her words: “I met a 14-year-old girl wearing a short skirt, crop top and working under another young guy on the movie set who claims to be a make-up artist.

"Her parents are far away in Port Harcourt and she came to Lagos last year. She sleeps in different hotel rooms with whoever agrees to accommodate her every night and is not willing to go back to her parents.

"This girl told me that she is here to learn but trust me, I know the industry and it is not a safe place for young girls.”

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
How I heard about my son’s death – Mother of slain soldier recounts
Man beaten to death for attempting to steal ‘VIP bus’ at Kumasi
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop