Nominations open for Ghana Modeling And Fashion Awards 2023

Lark Adjartey

Source: Ghanaian Times

Lark Empire, organizers of the Ghana Modeling And Fashion Awards, has opened nominations for the second edition of the awards.

The Ghana Modeling And Fashion Awards(GMFA) is an annual event to honour and reward outstanding individuals for their immense contributions to the growth of the fashion and modeling industry over the years.



According to the Chief Executive Officer for Lark Empire, Larkuor Adjartey, nominations would close on June 3.



The categories for the awards include



Fashion Designer of the Year,Emerging Designer of the Year,Discovery Model of the Year,Hairstylist of the Year and



Female Model of the Year,



Other categories are Male Model of the Year,Makeup Artist of the Year, Accessory Designer of the Year,Fashion Photographer of the Year,Fashion Icon of the Year,Modeling Agency of the Year and

Fashion School of the Year.



The rest are Fitness Model of the Year,



Media Fashion Personality of the Year,



Fashion Event /Show of the Year,



Fashion Celebrity of the Year and Fashion School CEO of the Year.