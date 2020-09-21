Not even Agya Koo can make me campaign for NPP – Wayoosi

Ghanaian actor, Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has revealed why he won’t campaign for any political party.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Wayoosi stated that none of his family members has ever affiliated themselves to any political party.



He believes the respect people have for those who publicly announce their political affiliations decline afterwards.



The actor, who has starred in many Kumawood movies, posited not even the influence of Agya Koo-who respects a lot can make him rescind his decision.



He stated that other celebrities publicly joining political parties in the country won’t force him to do the same.

Wayoosi pointed out how important it is for him to protect the respect that people have for him.



He recounted how a prominent man started hiding from him some years ago after he publicly declared his support for Asante Kotoko Football Club.



From this experience, Wayoosi has vowed not to support any political party in the country publicly.



He said he likes all the political figures in Ghana—and whom he supports will remain a secret to him.

