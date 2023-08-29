Nothing will happen - Opambour reacts to Kennedy Agyapong's threat

Opambour

Reverend Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour, the General Overseer of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, has reacted to the recent outburst and threats made by Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking on Prophet 1 TV, Reverend Opambour urged Kennedy Agyapong to embrace humility and maintain a composed demeanor, emphasizing that anger would not serve his political aspirations.



His advice comes after Kennedy Agyapong's tantrum directed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the NPP super delegates elections held on Saturday, August 26, 2023.



The MP's aggressive comments were captured on video, as he protested alleged mishandling of his agent at the North East Regional voting centre.



In an interaction with his junior pastor, who asked his views on Kennedy Agyapong's showdown remarks, Opambuor asked rhetorically, "So, if we are showing president's showdown, then what will happen to me then?"



He added "Nobody can do anything, listen to what I am saying: Ghana belongs to God, and in the name of Jesus, no power can rise, God will make it bow. So, there is nothing that will happen."



He further cautioned against the potential consequences of displaying anger and making threats, warning that such behavior could deter voters from supporting Agyapong's bid.



"When you become this angry, who will vote for you to become president? With such anger…so everything has to do with patience because, with patience, you shall achieve your result," he advised.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the leading contender of the New Patriotic Party Super Delegates Conference.

Per the results, Dr Bawumia garnered 629 votes representing 68.15 percent of the total votes cast. The results are based on figures collated by 17 out 17 voting centres across the country.



Behind him is Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong who polled 132 votes representing 14.30 percent while Alan Kyerematen polled 95 votes representing 10.29 percent.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the fourth spot with 36 votes representing 3.90%.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh tied in 5th position with 9 votes each representing 0.98%.



Other candidates who contested in the elections were Joe Ghartey with 4 votes, Kwadwo Poku with 3 votes, Kwabena Agyepong with 5 votes while Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku failed to secure a single vote.



This round of voting reduced the pool of contenders vying for the party's presidential candidacy from 10 to five.



The final round, slated for November this year, will determine the substantive candidate of the NPP for the presidential election ahead of the 2024 general elections.





