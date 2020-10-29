Nothing wrong with Akufo-Addo appointing family, friends in his govt; it's the best – Counsellor Lutterodt

George Lutterodt, Counsellor

Counsellor George Lutterodt has said that there is nothing wrong with giving family and friends roles to play in government.

His comment comes on the back of accusations against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of running a ‘family and friends’ administration.



Counsellor Lutterodt told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show, Ayekoo Ayekoo on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 that placing cronies in top government positions is the best form of governance.



“It's the best governance”, he said, adding: “In the whole world, the governance that will help the world is family and friends”.



“If you own Accra100.5FM, your secretary must be your relative. Your diver must be your relative. Keep your family close,” he said.



Alluding to the Bible, Counsellor Lutterodt recounted how Queen Esther was saved from Haman’s schemes because Mordecai, who guarded the gates, was her relative.



He continued: “So, if I become president, I will sack all the staff and bring my people. Those from the media will be my people. I will bring people who can keep secrets. So, what President Akufo-Addo is doing is normal. What is wrong with your brother being the Finance Minister? The money is coming home”.

The outspoken counsellor also intimated that it is not advisable for public figures to disclose their political identities.



“I will follow the winner. It is illegal to disclose my political stance, especially when you're a frontier and you have followers.



“The legality is that if you're a card-bearing member of the party, you're known by virtue of the card that you bear,” he stated, adding that: “But you have staunch followers like a pastor, anytime you declare your stand, you cause the followers to have doubts in their minds”.



He also explained that the electorate must vote based on policies and whether or not those in contention can fulfil their promises.



“It's about policies. It's about documentation. It's about who has done the right thing or who hasn't done the right thing.



“There are some people that I can say that they shouldn't be voted for again because they've not done what they're supposed to,” he said.