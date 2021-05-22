Obinim pays my rent, I am waiting for the house he promised me 2 years ago – Paa George

• Bishop Obinim two years ago promised to gift Paa George a house after he had given him a car and an amount of Gh¢10,000

• Paa George says he is yet to receive the house after two years of the promise



• He has however expressed gratitude to Bishop Obinim for paying his rent over the years



Veteran Ghanaian actor, George Appiah Kubi has expressed gratitude to the founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim for his benevolence towards him.



Appearing on Oman Channel’s Time with the Living Legends, Paa George as he is affectionately called revealed that Bishop Obinim after gifting him a car and an amount of GHC10,000 two years ago has since been paying for his rent as well.



He however expressed hope that Bishop Obinim will fulfil the promise of gifting him a house that he made two years back.



“He (Bishop Obinim) indeed gave me a car and money, and he also promised to build me a house. The house is not ready yet. But the issue is you cannot pressure someone who has promised you, it has to be done at their own time and will. I go to church and he sees me all the time. I believe the time has not come yet because at the end of every year he brings me money for my rent. He pays for my rent and for such a person I can’t be less grateful for,” he said.

Paa George two years ago benefited from Obinim’s benevolence after complaining bitterly about his plight.



According to the veteran actor, he has not been able to build a house with the money has over the years made from his career.



He expressed hope that the house promised him by Bishop Obinim will be a property he will one day bequeath to his four children.



Watch the interview below:



