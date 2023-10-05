OccupyBoG demo: ‘Do you know who a hooligan is?’ – Blakk Rasta blasts Dr. Ernest Addison

Dr. Ernest Addison and Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has lambasted the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, after describing OccupyBoG protesters as hooligans.

According to him, Dr. Ernest Addison’s response to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with regard to their OccupyBoG demonstration was uncalled for, and should have used better words to express his sentiments.



The radio personality bemoaned the lack of sensitivity by public officials to heed the cries of the people and make amends to the country to lessen the plight of the Ghanaians in light of the turbulent economic crisis.



His comment comes on the back of a remark by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison stating that the OccupyBoG protesters could have used a more civilized way to channel their grievances rather than taking to the streets to protest like hooligans.



“I am so angry. Look at the guy that we put in power and we are paying with ourtaxpayers' money. This is what he [Dr. Ernest Addison] has to say that the MPs who came to demonstrate are uncivilized and this will not happen in civilized societies.



“Number two, he called them hooligans. Do you know who a hooligan is? My brother, my sister. This guy, if it was in the days of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings, he would be sent all the way to the Wadara barracks, shaved with broken bottles, and beaten to a pulp,” aggrieved Blakk Rasta said on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM which GhanaWeb monitored.

SB/NOQ



