‘Of all the American celebrities, you’re thinking of featuring Rihanna? – Stonebwoy quizzed

Stonebwoy and Rihanna

Controversial US-based fashion critic, Firestick, has questioned the motive behind Stonebwoy yearning to collaborate with Rihanna, when according to him, there are more relevant American celebrities to work with.

Stonebwoy who had constantly publicly expressed his admiration to feature Rihanna reiterated his wish during an interaction with Hip Hop giant, Rick Ross.



Rick Ross, in an Instagram live with Stonebwoy on February 3, promised to streamline the process of making the Barbados pop singer available for the collaboration, and this stirred some excitement among fans on social media.



However, amid the thrills, Firestick thinks a feature with Rihanna, whose career is currently on hold, isn’t something worth celebrating.



In a video making rounds on Twitter, Firestick insisted that Stonebwoy should’ve opted for international artistes who are more relevant in this era.



“Feature with achievable names and you are mentioning music gods, idle people. Rihanna? Really? She is currently pregnant and I hope you know that. She doesn’t have time. She already has two kids; the third one is on its way and she is babysitting,” he fumed.

Firestick, however, blamed what he termed as Stonebwoy’s sour decisions on the quality of members of his team.



“You are making all these choices because you are not surrounded by solid guys. Surround yourself with conscious and wise niggas. People with open minds, and not follow backs” he added.



Meanwhile, as details remain under wraps, conversations of the ‘Stonebwoy-Rihanna’ project are underway and the feature is imminent.



Stonebwoy on American artistes that influenced his career



Earlier in his conversation with Rick Ross, Stonebwoy was asked about which American artistes influenced his music career, and he mentioned Jay Z, Rick Ross and the entire hip-hop genre.

Watch the video below:





