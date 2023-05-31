Ofori Amponsah overcomes doubts and criticism, embraces God's guidance in musical journey

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah has opened up about the doubts and criticism he faced when he went through a significant shift in his life and faith.

In an interview on Onua Showtime with Mcbrown, he revealed that many questioned his credibility as a Man of God during that time.



He stated, "When people saw me, I was in the secular world, and that’s why I think they doubted my role as a pastor. I feel like when something is worldly, it’s not because the thing is not Christian, but when people don’t believe that there's a God for me, that’s my belief."



Despite his scepticism, Ofori Amponsah is convinced that God inspired his lyrics and guided his artistic path.



He expressed, "If you read the scriptures and you look at the songs of Solomon, the words are very romantic. Talent is from God, so if you don’t have it, it won't work. Sometimes when I get a revelation, I am afraid to say it because I feel people will insult me, so I infuse it into my lyrics."

Despite his announcement in 2013 that he would enter the full-time ministry as a pastor, he returned to highlife music in 2015 with his hit song 'Alewa,' which featured Sarkodie.



Notably, his song ‘Hello, Hello’ predicted major events such as the Russian conflict and an ominous event in 2020, which many associate with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ofori Amponsah shared.



"I released ‘Hello, Hello" in 2005, and today the things I mentioned, including Russia and America’s dispute as well as darkness filling the earth in 2020, have all come to pass," he indicated.



ADA/OGB