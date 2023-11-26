Ofori Amponsah speaks about the numerous houses and lands he has acquired through music

Ofori Amponsah stands as one of the most seasoned artist in the Ghanaian music space with a career spanning over two decades.

Even though and his success isn’t just confined to the melodies he creates, the “Emmanuella” hitmaker is one of the few who hardly speaks about his sucesses.



The artist, who has been actively contributing to the music scene for the past 25 years, recently in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix opened up about the considerable real estate portfolio he has quietly amassed.



Despite his significant financial achievements, Ofori Amponsah has chosen not to flaunt his properties on social media, expressing the belief that such displays are unnecessary.



In the recent interview with Zionfelix on the ‘Uncut Show’, the award-winning musician revealed that over the years, he has strategically invested in lands and constructed houses in various locations across Ghana.



The decision to delve into real estate, according to Ofori Amponsah, was influenced by his godfather in the music industry, Daddy Lumba.

He mentione that the legendary musician advised him to redirect his funds from extravagant cars, which are not tangible assets, into more lasting investments like lands and properties.



Taking this guidance to heart, Ofori Amponsah shifted his focus towards building a legacy beyond the beats and rhythms of his music.



Interestingly, the artist hinted that many are unaware of the extensive properties he owns, scattered in various locations across the country.



Watch the interview below:



