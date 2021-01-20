Ogidi Brown releases single titled ‘Papa y3 Asa’

Wed, 20 Jan 2021 Source: Zionfelix
Ghanaian musician and artiste manager, Ogidi Brown has released a song titled ‘Papa Y3 Asa’.
After having an unsuccessful working relationship with Fameye and Cryme Officer, Ogidi Brown seems to have given up on helping others.
The OGB Music C.E.O says he would not be in the capacity to lend a helping hand to anyone anymore hence the title of his song 'Papa y3 asa'.
Not long ago, he parted ways with his new artiste, Cryme Officer over issues of disloyalty regarding his former artiste, Fameye.
