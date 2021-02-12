Ohemaa Woyeje to join Media General’s Onua FM?

DJ Ohemaa Woyeje

Source: Emmanuel Agyemang, Contributor

DJ Ohemaa Woyeje, the bilingual female mid-morning show host of Angel FM has expressed interest in working with the head of station of Accra-based Onua 95.1 FM.

Ohemaa Woyeje has created a niche for herself in the radio space in Ghana from Zuria FM in Kumasi, Top Radio, Adom FM, and now Angel FM in Accra.



Speaking with Christian Agyei Frimpong during a live radio interview on Onua 95.1 FM’s entertainment talk show ‘Anigye Mmre’, Ohemaa Woyeje recounted how she has suffered at the hands of some managers of some media houses she worked with in the past.



The female radio diva recounted how she really enjoyed working with Nana Apeanti who is now with Onua 95.1 FM.

“It was Nana Apeanti who brought me to Adom, he wanted me to host a show on Asempa FM but he later gave me the mid-morning show. I would love to work with Nana Apeanti any day wherever he is,” Ohemaa Woyeje said.



"I want to work with Nana Apeanti again, I’m missing him, I want a boss like him,” she added.



Nana Apeanti is currently the head of station for Onua 95.1 FM and TV. Nana Apeanti was the group GCEO for Class Media.

Source: Emmanuel Agyemang, Contributor