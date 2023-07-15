Oheneba Kissi and his Harmattan Crew to uplift Highlife music

Oheneba Kissi

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

The ever-sweet voice and sensational highlife artiste, Oheneba Kissi, is one of the ace musicians who has proven his talent over the years. He has consistently authored and composed hit songs from the years 1990 through to 2010 such as Suzzie, Odo License, Abadin, Atea, Abc of Love, etc which made waves and received a lot of listenership.

As a result of his vibrant, tremendous hard work and sizzling compositions, he has over the years received many performance contracts for events, funerals, concerts, parties, etc across the globe. The most recent is the performance at the KABFAM Legendary Night and Ghana Day Festival in Zurich, Switzerland.



Aside from his creativity in composing, most of his performances are with the Harmattan Crew, a band he formed sometime back. He mostly performs with the band locally in places like the Brong, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and other parts of the country.

His next performance with the band is scheduled to take place in Sunyani at the Eusbert no Conference Center.



Oheneba Kissi and the Harmattan Crew are bent on uplifting Highlife music in Ghana to the next level.