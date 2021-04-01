Okese1 thanks God in drill infused ‘Ayeyie’

Ghanaian rapper Okese1 is out with a new thanksgiving song titled Ayeyie.

‘Ayeyie’ means praise and that is basically what the young rapper is doing in the single.



Usually flaunting his Amotia Gang, Okese1 thanks God for all the blessings and favour he enjoys, as the David Duncan directed-video tries to portray a grass to grace story.



The song was produced by PriestMadeit and in as much as Okese1 is in new territories in terms of song direction, he maintains his drill influence in the song.

This single comes off his recent spat with colleague Medikal, with both rappers throwing subliminal shots at each other in singles.



Watch Ayeyie by Okese1 below:



