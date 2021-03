Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats artist Okito Sisi has released visuals for his song ‘Far Away’.

The NVNV-produced song is about a couple on a love trip to a faraway place to have fun and reflect on their love and how far they have come in their relationship.



The video directed by Peter Cheko opens with Sisi and a vixen on the road in a jeep.



“let’s go take a walk in the road,” sings Sisi.