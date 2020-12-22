Okraku Mantey, Socrate Sarfo can’t be ministers for Creative Arts - Rex Omar

Chairman of Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has revealed that the creative arts industry needs people who understand the sector well to successfully manage its ministry.

Speaking in an interview with Journalist and Blogger, Attractive Mustapha, the ‘Abiba’ hitmaker said that assuming the New Patriotic Party continues to rule Ghana from January 7th, 2021, they must appoint the right person who understands creative business as Minister of Creative Arts.



When asked if opinions of appointing Slip Music Boss, Mark Okraku Mantey, to oversee the ministry is the best, he said it is difficult for him to answer because Okraku is one of his best friends.



"If I say yes they will say because he's my friend and if I say no it will be another issue.”



He mentioned that he doesn’t expect someone like Socrates Safo to lead the creative industry because he does not understand it, adding that for Okraku Mantey, he's limited to music and the creative industry is not just about music so he will need other people to support him.

"Socrates Safo and Mark Okraku Mantey were in position for four years of Akufo-Addo’s government, what advice did they offer government to serve as evidence that they can be successful ministers? I don't think they can," Rex Omar told Attractive Mustapha.



Watch the video below:



