Entertainment

Okyeame Kwame, Sarkodie, Celestine Donkor et al among winners on #VGMA21 night

There were first time winners on the night

Past winners of the topmost award Okyeame Kwame and Sarkodie were awardees on the first night of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held from the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, August 28 under strict COVID-19 protocols.

While Okyeame Kwame’s Bolgatanga Girl won him the Record of the Year, which also won engineer Dan Grahl the Sound Engineer of the Year, Sarkodie won the Best International Collaboration of the Year with his song Lucky featuring Rudeboy.



There were first time winners on the night as well.



Female gospel artiste Celestine Donkor was adjudged the Female Vocalist of the Year while fellow gospel artiste MOG Music was named the Male Vocalist of the Year.



DopeNation and Cina Soul also won the Best Group of the Year and Best Video of the Year respectively.

Below is the full list of winners on Day 1:



Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG Music



Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor



Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Record of the Year – Okyeame Kwame



Sound Engineer of the Year – Grahl Daniel



Best Video of the Year – Kill Me by Cina Soul



Best Group of the Year – DopeNation

Producer of the Year – MOG



Instrumentalist of the Year – Emmanuel Bludo



Traditional Group of the Year – Tessa Group



Best International Collaboration – Sarkodie ft Rudeboy

Africa Artiste of the Year – Burna Boy



Lifetime Achievement of the Year – George Darko



The night saw performances from the likes of Kelvyn Boy, Strongman, Eno Barony and KK Fosu.



The event continues on Saturday with Kofi Kinaata, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, AMG Medikal and Diana Hamilton vying for the topmost award – Artiste of the Year.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.