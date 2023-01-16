Okyeame Kwame's romantic message to wife on 14th marriage anniversary

Okyeame Kwame and wife

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has celebrated a milestone with his wife cum manager, Annica Nsiah-Apau.

The rapper who has been married for fourteen years, took to social media to outline some of his wife’s habits that keeps their relationship evergreen and maintaining her physical appearance is one of them.



According to the ‘Made in Ghana’ hitmaker who hailed his wife in several other aspects, he identified that even after fourteen years, she is still attractive as ever.



Okyeame Kwame added that another trait he admires about his wife is her candid critiques, feedbacks and how she doesn’t hold back on her opinions about him.



Read full post below:



More than 14 years of your life has been shared with me in the most intimate way. Though I am not the easiest person to love and live with, you have been the best friend and best lover. You have given up on your corporate dreams to manage my home. No! Our home.

You have been so dedicated to watching my back where I am completely blind and watch my front where my vision is blurred.You have stayed healthy for yourself and sexy for me at all times.



The reason why I run home every day is to beat on those drums whiles you move to that universal rhythm of love. You have assisted my vision with your laser focus and reminded me constantly of my promise to myself.



During days when I am selfish, you become myself and when I am selfless, you enjoy yourself. You are not afraid to disagree with me and insist on the right thing till it’s done. You are obviously my eye within my eyes because of your honest reviews of my actions and inactions.



Due to your devotion to me, I am free to love myself without the fear of judgement. I feel great within myself but I feel sweet within your love.



We are growing ooooo. I can’t believe it’s been 14 years of difficult perfection. Love you my best friend . Pls , feel free to be you because which ever you you become, I will love you. Try me.

Tomorrow is not promised but I promise I will love u no matter what happens.



Happy anni-versarry my sexy bestie @mrsokyeame





ADA/EB