Only broke or irrelevant artistes like Samini endorse political parties – Keche Andrew

Musician Keche Andrew

A lot of people have expressed their opinion following the decision by Ghanaian renowned artiste, Samini to openly endorse President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through his song “Kpoyaka”.

Keche Andrew born Andrew Kofi Cudjoe speaking on Kastle Drive with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com has said that most musicians who endorse political parties do it either out of hunger or they’re no longer active in the music scene.



“Look at those musicians who openly endorse the political parties, they are not active and relevant in the music industry. Some of them have even stopped doing music so they see it as other means to survive.

Keche Andrew said on Kastle FM that he’s not criticizing those artistes who engage in political endorsement but noted that they are not thinking of doing same since they don’t want to end their career abruptly.



“I understand them so I’m not criticizing them but as for Keche we’re not looking at ending our career anytime soon. It’s not that no political party approached us but we refused the proposals,” he concluded.