Only stupid, jealous people would insult LilWin for using Nigerian actors - Charles Awurum to critics

Popular Nigerian actor cum comedian, Charles Awurum, has lambasted persons who are criticizing Kwadwo Nkansah well known as LilWin for using Nollywood stars in the movie project called 'A Country Called Ghana.'

Awurum questioned why some individuals would subject LilWin to criticisms for featuring Nigerian movie stars in his [LilWin's] project and described the situation as “stupidity and foolishness.”



He argued that LilWin’s decision to involve Nigerian movie stars will help to revive the Ghana movie industry which is said to have been on the decline rather than impacting it negatively.



“Some jealous people who don’t want LilWin to progress are the ones castigating him for using Nigerian actors. The whole thing is stupidity and foolishness. LilWin is trying to uplift the movie industry in Ghana and they are sabotaging him. I think those people should be queried by the authorities.



"Although criticism is allowed, it should be constructive in the sense that it should not destroy one’s progress in life,” Awurum said in a video shared by Ghana Page on Youtube and sighted by GhanaWeb.



He expressed his displeasure after some personalities in the creative arts sector including Mr. Logic raised concerns about LilWin’s decision to use Nigerian actors for the 'A Country Called Ghana' movie at the expense of Ghanaians.

Ramsey Nouah and Awilo Sharp Sharp are part of the Nigerian actors who will be featured in LilWin's movie project.



LilWin, in justifying his decision to indulge the Nollywood actors stated that it would help to foster an amicable relationship between Ghana and Nigeria's movie industry.



