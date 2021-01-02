Opambour shows off his table tennis skills in new video

One of the most popular pastors in Kumasi, Rev Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, affectionately known as Opambour, brought his sporting might to bear on a table tennis yesterday.

In a video posted on Facebook by one of his pastors, Opambour clad in white apparel and black shoes proved to church members, gathered to witness the activity, that he is a force to reckon with.



The self-acclaimed Nation's Prophet moved effortlessly around the table with a look of steely determination on his face; he seemed to win the admiration of the church members watching the game.



This was what the Founder and Leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre engaged in after his 31st watch-night service.

Watch the video spotted by GhanaWeb below:



