Osebo criticizes Zionfelix for being unfair to him

Ghanaian fashion icon and businessman Osebo has expressed dissatisfaction with Ghanaian blogger and interviewer Zionfelix for misrepresenting their conversation in a sensationalized caption.

In a TikTok video posted by Osebo, he criticized Zionfelix for using captions that had nothing to do with their actual interview just to attract viewers.



"This morning I am not happy at all. It's not just this morning, since yesterday I haven't been happy because of an interview I granted Zionfelix," Osebo stated.



“Zion, you see, sometimes when we grant you interviews, when giving captions, don't give us captions that will draw people to come and watch the interview, which at the end of the day has nothing to do with the interview you had with the person,” he added.



Osebo specifically mentioned an interview in which Zionfelix used a thumbnail that included Osebo's baby mama, Nana Aba Anamoah, even though they did not discuss her during the interview.



"We spoke about many things, including why you didn’t choose a caption with some sense. Thank you for providing this caption. Why? The more people speak about you, the more you lose respect.

“With all due respect, I don’t want to create enemies or have some become enemies with me when only God knows the matters of the heart and the mind," Osebo added.



He further advised Zionfelix to caption his videos accurately and not to misrepresent their discussions while emphasising that creating sensational captions to attract views could harm the reputation of the interviewee and result in unnecessary drama.



"When you grant interviews with people, make sure you caption your video as the interview goes," Osebo advised.





