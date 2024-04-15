Osebo hasn’t been arrested, he underwent surgery – Afia Schwarzenegger

The absence of Osebo the Zaraman from social media has sparked numerous rumours online, with claims ranging from his alleged arrest in Italy to various other speculations.

The Zara247 boss entered a period of hibernation following the launch of his 'Osebo Collection' brand in January. The event boasted notable attendees such as Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and many others.



However, three months down the line, the once active 'fashionista' who had been actively entertaining his followers online, seems to have taken a break.



Afia Schwarzenegger, Osebo’s close friend has taken to social media to state what she said is the popular boutique owner’s true state.



In a live TikTok video, Afia refuted claims that Osebo has been arrested in Italy.



She also denied claims that Osebo was bedridden.

“Osebo is ill, I spoke to him. He went through surgery and is currently recovering. Can we leave him to recover? Also, he is not on a deathbed as being purported on social media. He hasn't been arrested either. He already has knee problems and it worsened.”



Osebo the Zaraman’s last post on social media was on January 12, where he was spotted advertising his new products on Instagram.







EB/BB