'Our grandfathers are originally from England' – Kofi Kinaata fires KKD again

Highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata born Martin King Arthur has responded to the trending controversial statement that ‘Africans with English names are mentally enslaved’.

The statement which was made by celebrated broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah popularly known as KKD said it’s time for the people of Ghana bearing English names to emancipate themselves from mental slavery.



Responding to the statement made by KKD on Kastle Drive with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kofi Kinaata said most of his family members have started giving their children local names but disagreed that those with English names are mentally enslaved.



He answered “Yeah but some of us the English names are our surname because our grandparents came from England so there’s nothing we can do about it. It’s the name given to us by our forefathers which has spiritual connotations so it’s impossible to change it.

“We came to meet these English names but as time goes on we will give local Fante names to our children but obviously we need to add the surname which is King-Arthur. Most of my family members have stopped giving their children English names but as for the surname which is King-Arthur it would continue to exist,” he added on Kastle FM.



Kofi Kinaata told the host Amansan Krakye that; “So I would say that it’s a source of pride to bear a local indigenous name but some of us our grandparents were from England so our name will remain as such. It doesn’t mean that having an English name connotes having a slavery mentality.”